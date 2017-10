Aug 10 (Reuters) - Shanghai AtHub Co Ltd

* Says it plans to invest 335.2 million yuan ($50.39 million)in big data project in Hangzhou city

* Says board approves data centre project which cooperates with Alibaba Group with investment of about 546.9 million yuan ($82.22 million) in Hebei province

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2wKW9Mf; bit.ly/2vRrj7g

