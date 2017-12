Dec 14 (Reuters) - Shanghai Dasheng Agriculture Finance Technology Co Ltd:

* UNIT ENTERS 4 DEALS TO PROVIDE FACTORING SERVICES TO HUAFU, TOTAL PRINCIPAL SUM RMB115.5 MILLION

* UNIT RUIYING FACTORING​ TO PROVIDE FACTORING SERVICES TO XIRANG FOR RMB 57.6 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: