BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group unit signs investment cooperation framework agreement with hospital
#Healthcare
September 25, 2017 / 9:24 AM / 24 days ago

BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group unit signs investment cooperation framework agreement with hospital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25(Reuters) - Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd

* Says co’s unit signs investment cooperation framework agreement with a Mianyang-based hospital

* Says two entities will work together to change a branch of the hospital to a women’s and children’s hospital and will jointly set up a JV for construction, management and operation of the women’s and children’s hospital

* Says unit will hold 80 percent stake in the JV

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/eVCSU7

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

