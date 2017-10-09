BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun says over-allotment option issued by Sisram partially exercised

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd

* Says over-allotment option issued by Sisram partially exercised by the joint global coordinators

* Says after partial exercise of over-allotment option, indirect interest of Fosun International and Fosun Pharma in issued share capital of Sisram will decrease from about 52.96% to about 52.70%

* Says additional net proceeds of approximately HK$18.3 million ($2.34 million) to be received by Sisram from allotment and issue of over-allotment shares

