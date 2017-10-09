FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun says over-allotment option issued by Sisram partially exercised
October 9, 2017 / 12:31 AM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun says over-allotment option issued by Sisram partially exercised

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd

* Says over-allotment option issued by Sisram partially exercised by the joint global coordinators

* Says after partial exercise of over-allotment option, indirect interest of Fosun International and Fosun Pharma in issued share capital of Sisram will decrease from about 52.96% to about 52.70%

* Says additional net proceeds of approximately HK$18.3 million ($2.34 million) to be received by Sisram from allotment and issue of over-allotment shares

Source text: bit.ly/2yRKxYN; bit.ly/2z87Jmo

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.8052 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

