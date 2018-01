Jan 23 (Reuters) - Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical Co Ltd:

* ‍EXPECTS TO RECORD A DECREASE IN NET PROFIT OF GROUP BY APPROXIMATELY 50% FOR FY

* ‍EXPECTS DECREASE IN FY REVENUE OF GROUP BY APPROXIMATELY 20%

* EXPECTED DECREASE IN REVENUE DUE TO DECREASED REVENUE FROM LIBOD BY ABOUT 50% FOR FY ENDED 31 DEC 2017