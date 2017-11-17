BRIEF-Shanghai Industrial Urban Development Group ‍announces transfer of equity interests in property management cos

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Shanghai Industrial Urban Development Group Ltd:
* Announces transfer of equity interests in two property management companies
* Unit SUD to transfer entire equity interest in Shenda to Shangshi Property for RMB70 million
* Shanghai Urban Development to transfer equity interest in SUD Commercial to Shanghai New Century for RMB17 million
* Co expects to record an estimated gain of about RMB34.2 million before taxation from Shenda equity transfer deal
* Expects to record estimated gain of about RMB5.8 million before taxation from SUD Commercial equity transfer deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: