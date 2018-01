Jan 22(Reuters) - Shanghai Jahwa United Co Ltd

* Says co received judgment regarding securities misrepresention liability disputes lawsuits

* Says co was ordered to pay 45 million yuan to plaintiffs and to bear litigation costs of 390,000 yuan

* Previous news was disclosed on Aug. 17, 2017

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/M1vvha

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)