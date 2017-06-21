FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shanghai Kai Kai Industry says dividend payment date on June 27 for A shares and July 10 for B shares
June 21, 2017 / 2:00 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Shanghai Kai Kai Industry says dividend payment date on June 27 for A shares and July 10 for B shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Shanghai Kai Kai Industry Co Ltd

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.03 yuan per share(before tax) for 2016, to holders of A shares recorded on June 26 and cash dividend of $0.004357 per share (before tax) to holders of B shares recorded on June 29

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on June 27

* Says the dividend will be paid on June 27 for A shares and July 10 for B shares respectively

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/uXu4VS

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

