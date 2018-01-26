BRIEF-Shanghai Kinlita Chemical controlling shareholder signs agreement to sell stake in co

Jan 26(Reuters) - Shanghai Kinlita Chemical Co Ltd
* Says co’s current controlling shareholder, Wu Guozheng, signs agreement to sell 15 percent stake (70.6 million shares) to Ningxia-based asset management firm (buyer)
* Says Wu Guozheng will hold 4.5 percent stake (21.4 million shares) in the co and entrust 21.4 million shares corresponding voting power to buyer after transaction
* Says the buyer will become co’s top shareholder after transaction
