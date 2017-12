Dec 1 (Reuters) - Shanghai Lansheng Corp:

* SAYS IT HAS UNLOADED 15.0 MILLION SHARES IN HAITONG SECURITIES AS OF DEC 1, EXPECTS NET INCOME OF ABOUT 124 MILLION YUAN ($18.77 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2AwMOgn Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6070 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)