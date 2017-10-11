FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shanghai Phicomm communication writes to UTStarcom Holdings board
October 11, 2017 / 11:52 AM / in 8 days

BRIEF-Shanghai Phicomm communication writes to UTStarcom Holdings board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Shanghai Phicomm Communication:

* Shanghai Phicomm Communication writes to UTStarcom Holdings board - sec filing

* Shanghai Phicomm Communication expresses concern related to possible action by UTStarcom Holdings to adopt one or more anti-takeover measures

* Shanghai Phicomm Communication says UTStarcom Holdings might take steps to discourage shareholders from increasing their shareholding in the company

* Shanghai Phicomm Communication says it owns, along with its units and affiliates, about 14.1 percent stake in UTStarcom Holdings as of Oct 6 Source text (bit.ly/2hA1RdR) Further company coverage:

