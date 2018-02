Jan 30 (Reuters) - Shanghai Potevio Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT EXPECTS 2017 NET LOSS TO NARROW TO 270-330 MILLION YUAN ($42.74-52.24 million)FROM 472 MILLION YUAN YEAR AGO

* SAYS IT FACES RISKS OF LISTING SUSPENSION IF IT POSTED NET LOSSES FOR THREE YEARS IN A ROW Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2E2cMdt; bit.ly/2DOBuie Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3176 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)