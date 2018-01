Jan 19 (Reuters) - Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co Ltd :

* SAYS CHENGDU BRANCH FINED BY SECURITIES REGULATOR FOR 461.75 MILLION YUAN ($72.16 million) DUE TO PROVIDING LOANS ILLEGALLY

* SAYS THE FINES HAVE BEEN FACTORED IN ITS 2017 FINANCIAL REPORTS, EXPECTS LITTLE NEGATIVE IMPACTS ON OPERATIONS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2roqxOj Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3990 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)