Oct 30 (Reuters) - Shanghai Shenda Co Ltd

* Says its 70 percent stake owned Auria Solutions plans to invest about 1.08 billion yuan ($162.55 million) in production projects between 2017-2018

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2zTkWPz

