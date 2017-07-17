FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
21 days ago
BRIEF-Shanghai Tofflon Science and Technology sees H1 FY 2017 net profit down 20 pct to 50 pct
July 17, 2017 / 4:53 AM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-Shanghai Tofflon Science and Technology sees H1 FY 2017 net profit down 20 pct to 50 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17(Reuters) - Shanghai Tofflon Science and Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 20 percent to 50 percent, or to be 71.3 million yuan to 114.1 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 142.6 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are fierce competition in the pharmaceutical equipment industry and increased R&D expense and employee expense for business diversity as well as improved exchange loss

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/r5UWcH

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

