Feb 7 (Reuters) - Shanghai Yanshi Enterprise Development Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT WITHDRAWS DELISTING RISK WARNING AS IT HAS RETURNED TO NET PROFIT OF 18.0 MILLION YUAN ($2.87 million)IN 2017

* SAYS SHARE TRADE TO HALT ON FEB 8, TO RESUME ON FEB 9 Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2EopeUT; bit.ly/2E7e3AO Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2640 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)