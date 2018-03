Feb 28 (Reuters) - Shanghai Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park Development Co Ltd:

* SAYS JOINT STOCK COMPANY AND PARTNER SELL 6.02 PERCENT STAKE IN FINANCIAL INFORMATION SERVICES FIRM WIND FOR 1.37 BILLION YUAN ($216.65 million) TO XINHU ZHONGBAO Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ovGmil Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3235 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)