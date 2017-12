Nov 30 (Reuters) - Shanxi Changcheng Microlight Equipment Co Ltd:

* ‍GUO XU ZHI IS ELECTED AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD WITH EFFECT FROM 30 NOV 2017​

* ‍SONG ZHENGLAI IS ELECTED AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD WITH EFFECT FROM 30 NOV 2017​

* ‍WANG WEN SHENG CEASED TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD​

* ‍ZHANG SHAO HUI CEASED TO BE VICE CHAIRMAN​