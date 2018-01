Jan 1 (Reuters) - Shanxi Securities Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH TECH COMPANY OF JD.COM'S LIU QIANGDONG TO COOPERATE ON VARIOUS FRONTS, SUCH AS SETTING UP AN INVESTMENT FUND OF TOTAL SIZE OF 5 BILLION YUAN ($768.49 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2Cu7bf2 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5063 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)