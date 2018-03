March 9(Reuters) - Shanxi Zhendong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says co’s controlling shareholder cut 1.95 percent stake (10.1 million shares) in the co on March 6

* Says the controlling shareholder is holding 41.86 percent stake in the co, down from 43.81 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/KT6HeD

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)