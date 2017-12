Dec 15(Reuters) - Wuhan Thalys Medical Technology Inc

* Says a Shanghai-based company, which holds 5.9 percent stake in the company plans to sell entire stake in the company to an individual, Deng Yuehui, for 165.8 million yuan, and Deng Yuehui will increase stake in the company to 5.9 percent

