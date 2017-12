Dec 12 (Reuters) - Alta SA:

* SHAREHOLDERS OF POWSZECHNA AGENCJA INFORMACYJNA SA (PAGI SA) HAVE ANNOUNCED PLANS TO SELL ITS 3.7 GHZ FREQUENCY BAND

* 3.7 GHZ FREQUENCY BAND VALUE ESTIMATED AT OVER 8 MILLION ZLOTYS

* CO OWNS AROUND 23.9 PERCENT OF PAGI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)