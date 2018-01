Jan 19 (Reuters) - DEVORAN SA:

* ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON FEB. 16 CO‘S NAME CHANGE TO FUTUREBLOCKCHAIN SA

* THEY ARE ALSO TO VOTE ON EXTENDING THE COMPANY‘S OPERATIONS TO AMONG OTHERS SELLING INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY DEVICES AND ADVISORY RELATED TO IT AND IT DEVICE MANAGEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)