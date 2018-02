BRIEF-Sharing Economy International Enters Into Exclusivity Agreement With Pandoodle Corporation For Potential Acquisition

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Sharing Economy International Inc :

* SHARING ECONOMY INTERNATIONAL ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVITY AGREEMENT WITH PANDOODLE CORPORATION FOR POTENTIAL ACQUISITION

* SHARING ECONOMY INTERNATIONAL ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVITY AGREEMENT WITH PANDOODLE CORPORATION FOR POTENTIAL ACQUISITION

* SHARING ECONOMY - UNIT ENTERED EXCLUSIVITY AGREEMENT WITH PANDOODLE SHAREHOLDERS FOR POTENTIAL ACQUISITION BY UNIT OF NOT LESS THAN 51% OF PANDOODLE

* SHARING ECONOMY INTERNATIONAL - ‍ UNIT, EC TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATIONS LIMITED ENTERED EXCLUSIVITY AGREEMENT WITH SHAREHOLDERS OF PANDOODLE CORPORATION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: