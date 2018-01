Jan 23 (Reuters) - Sharing Economy International Inc :

* SHARING ECONOMY INTERNATIONAL- ‍ON JANUARY 18, 2018, EC TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATIONS LIMITED ENTERED INTO A LETTER AGREEMENT WITH BM NINE LIMITED

* SHARING ECONOMY INTERNATIONAL-TO ACQUIRE 15.6 MILLION ORDINARY VOTING SHARES OF COASSETS LTD VALUED AT AU$5 MILLION FOR 535,584 SHARES OF CO'S COMMON STOCK Source text : (bit.ly/2BmYMFM) Further company coverage: