July 16 (Reuters) - Sharjah Islamic Bank

* Q2 net profit attributable to shareholders 133.7 million dirhams versus 125.6 million dirhams year ago

* Q2 total income 372.2 million dirhams versus 330.6 million dirhams year ago

* Q2 income from Islamic financing 275.8 million dirhams versus 204.5 million dirhams year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: