March 6 (Reuters) - Sharon Bio Medicine Ltd:

* TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF OPERATIONS OF API PLANT LOCATED AT TALOJA, DIST. RAIGAD, MAHARASHTRA

* SAYS CO APPLIED TO MAHARASHTRA POLLUTION CONTROL BOARD FOR CONSENT TO OPERATE

* SAYS CO SUSPENDED OPERATIONS OF PLANT ON DIRECTIONS OF CENTRAL POLLUTION CONTROL BOARD