July 25 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Sharp Corp likely generated a group net profit of about 15 billion yen ($134 million) for the three months through June - Nikkei

* Sharp Corp's sales likely rose about 20 percent on the year to around 500 billion yen for the three months through June - Nikkei

* For FY through March 2018, Sharp Corp forecasts a net profit of 59 billion yen and sales of 2.51 trillion yen - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: