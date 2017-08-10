FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sharps Compliance reports Q4 earnings per share $0.04
August 10, 2017 / 11:10 AM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Sharps Compliance reports Q4 earnings per share $0.04

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Sharps Compliance Corp:

* Sharps Compliance reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.04

* Q4 revenue $10.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $10.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sharps Compliance Corp - ‍billings from unused medication management solutions grew 24pct for quarter and are "approaching" 10pct of overall co revenue​

* Sharps Compliance Corp - ‍cash and cash equivalents were $4.7 million at June 30, 2017 compared to $12.4 million at June 30, 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

