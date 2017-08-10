FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sharps Compliance reports Q4 earnings per share $0.04
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 10, 2017 / 11:10 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Sharps Compliance reports Q4 earnings per share $0.04

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Sharps Compliance Corp:

* Sharps Compliance reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.04

* Q4 revenue $10.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $10.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sharps Compliance Corp - ‍billings from unused medication management solutions grew 24pct for quarter and are “approaching” 10pct of overall co revenue​

* Sharps Compliance Corp - ‍cash and cash equivalents were $4.7 million at June 30, 2017 compared to $12.4 million at June 30, 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.