Feb 26 (Reuters) - Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd:

* SHASHIJIT INFRAPROJECTS - GETS PROJECTS FOR CONSTRUCTION OF VARIOUS TYPES OF SHEDS FROM INTER WEAVE INDIA FOR 40 MILLION RUPEES

* SHASHIJIT INFRAPROJECTS - GETS PROJECTS FOR CONSTRUCTION OF SULPHUR YARD SHED FROM NATH INDUSTRIALS AND CHEMICALS FOR 2.5 MILLION RUPEES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: