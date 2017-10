Oct 26 (Reuters) - Shaver Shop Group Ltd

* ‍Shaver Shop announces on-market share buy-back​

* ‍Established an on-market buy-back program for up to 10% of company’s issued capital or approximately 12.5 million shares​

* ‍Buy-back is expected to commence from mid november 2017 and remain in place for 12 months​

* Co' share capital would represent buy-back of about $5.3 million​