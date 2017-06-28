BRIEF-Shaw Communications Q3 revenue rose 2.8 pct to C$1.31 bln

June 28 (Reuters) - Shaw Communications Inc

* Shaw announces third quarter and year-to-date results

* Q3 revenue rose 2.8 percent to C$1.31 billion

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.27

* Shaw Communications- Refining FY 2017 guidance for operating income before restructuring costs and amortization to range between $2.135 and $2.160 billion

* Shaw Communications- Refining FY fiscal 2017 financial guidance for capital investment of approximately $1.35 billion and free cash flow of approximately $400 million

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.33, revenue view C$1.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S