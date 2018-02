BRIEF-Shaw Communications Says 3,300 Employees Elected To Participate In A Voluntary Departure Program

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Shaw Communications Inc:

* SHAW COMMUNICATIONS COMPLETES FIRST PHASE OF TOTAL BUSINESS TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVE

* SHAW COMMUNICATIONS - ABOUT 3,300 EMPLOYEES ELECTED TO PARTICIPATE IN A VOLUNTARY DEPARTURE PROGRAM , WHICH REPRESENTS 25% OF CO‘S TOTAL WORKFORCE

* SHAW COMMUNICATIONS -REGARDING BUSINESS TRANSFORMATION ACTIVITIES TO-DATE,INCLUDING VDP,EXPECTS TO INCUR RESTRUCTURING CHARGE OF ABOUT $450 MILLION IN Q2

* SHAW COMMUNICATIONS - SEES ANNUALIZED SAVINGS RELATED TO VOLUNTARY DEPARTURE PROGRAM TO BE ABOUT $225 MILLION, TO BE FULLY REALIZED IN FISCAL 2020