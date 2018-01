Jan 11 (Reuters) - Shaw Communications Inc:

* SHAW ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 2.7 PERCENT TO C$1.25 BILLION

* COMPANY IS CONFIRMING THAT IT REMAINS ON TRACK TO MEET ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.22

* SHAW COMMUNICATIONS-EXPECT MAJORITY OF GROWTH IN CONSOLIDATED OPERATING INCOME BEFORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & AMORTIZATION TO OCCUR IN BACK HALF OF FISCAL YEAR

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.29, REVENUE VIEW C$1.26 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S