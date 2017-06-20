BRIEF-Shawbrook recommends shareholders accept final offer from PE groups​

June 20 (Reuters) - Shawbrook Group Plc

* Shawbrook group plc update on board recommendation

* Notes announcement released on 19 June 2017 by Marlin Bidco Limited

* ‍Independent directors continue to believe that final offer undervalues shawbrook and its prospects​

* ‍Independent directors, advised by BofA Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs International, now recommend shareholders accept final offer​

* Also recognise that, in event final offer is declared wholly unconditional, marlin bidco will have obtained a very significant level of control of co

* ‍Independent directors will now be accepting final offer in regards to their own beneficial shareholdings

* Marlin Bidco has announced that the Final Offer is being extended and will remain open for acceptance until the next closing date which will be 1.00 p.m. (London time) on 10 July 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: