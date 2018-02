Feb 22 (Reuters) - Shawcor Ltd:

* SHAWCOR ANNOUNCES CONTRACT TO PROVIDE PIPE COATING SERVICES FOR AN OFFSHORE QATAR PIPELINE PROJECT

* SHAWCOR LTD - ‍PIPE COATING DIVISION RECEIVED CONDITIONAL CONTRACT WITH VALUE IN EXCESS OF C$50 MILLION FROM EEW GROUP​

* SHAWCOR - CONTRACT WILL BE EXECUTED IN CO'S COATING FACILITIES IN ITALY, AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE IN Q3 2018 AND TO BE COMPLETED BY Q1 2020