BRIEF-Shell awards Kvaerner decommissioning contract at Nyhamna

Aug 10 (Reuters) - KVAERNER ASA

* SAYS HAS BEEN AWARDED A CONTRACT WITH A/S NORSKE SHELL FOR THE DISPOSAL AND DEMOLITION OF THE SUBSEA COMPRESSION PILOT AT NYHAMNA

* SAYS THE SCOPE OF WORK CONSISTS OF REMOVAL AND DEMOLITION OF APPROXIMATELY 2 200 TONNES OF MODULES.

* SAYS THE MODULES WILL BE TRANSPORTED FROM NYHAMNA TO KVAERNER’S FACILITIES AT STORD FOR DISMANTLING AND RECYCLING.

* SAYS THE WORK WILL START IMMEDIATELY AND THE FIRST PART, CONSISTING OF REMOVAL OF MODULES FROM THE TEST PIT WILL BE COMPLETED IN 2017. THE REMAINING MODULES WILL BE REMOVED IN 2018.