BRIEF-Shell CEO sees 'era of volatility' for oil prices ahead

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc:

* SHELL CEO VAN BEURDEN SAYS COMPANY WILL DOUBLE RETURN ON INVESTMENTS TO 10 PERCENT BY 2020 WITH OIL AT $60/BBL

* SHELL CEO SAYS AT CURRENT OIL PRICES YOU CAN EXPECT CAPITAL INVESTMENT TO BE AT LOWER END OF $25-$30 BILLION PER YEAR

* SHELL CEO SAYS TO REDUCE CAPITAL ALLOCATION FOR DEEP WATER, CONVENTIONAL OIL, INCREASE IN MARKETING AND NEW ENERGIES

* SHELL CEO SAYS GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSION REDUCTION TARGETS TO INCLUDE THOSE FROM USE OF SHELL PRODUCTS BY CONSUMERS

* SHELL CEO SAYS COMPANY HAS VERY FEW IF ANY STRANDED ASSETS UNDER CARBON EMISSIONS TARGETS

* SHELL CEO SAYS STILL SEES AHEAD AN ERA OF VOLATILITY IN OIL PRICES

* SHELL CEO SAYS IRAQ‘S MAJNOON OIL FIELD IS INCREASINGLY LESS STRATEGIC TO OUR PORTFOLIO Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ron Bousso)