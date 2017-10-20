FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shell divests from Norway's Polarled pipeline, cuts Nyhamna stake
October 20, 2017 / 9:00 AM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Shell divests from Norway's Polarled pipeline, cuts Nyhamna stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc

* Says agreed to sell its 9 percent stake in the Polarled gas pipeline venture and a 3 percent stake in the Nyhamna gas processing plant to Cape Omega for an undisclosed sum

* Says Shell will retain a 12.03 percent stake in Nyhamna

* Says Shell’s holding in the Ormen Lange field, supplying gas to Nyhamna, will remain unchanged at 17.8 percent

* Cape Omega is owned by private equity investment firm HitecVision

* Polarled pipeline expected to start transporting gas from Norway’s Arctic Aasta Hansteen field to Nyhamna in 2018 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
