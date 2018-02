Feb 26 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc:

* SHELL SEES POTENTIAL LNG SUPPLY SHORTAGE AS GLOBAL DEMAND SURGES‍​

* BASED ON CURRENT DEMAND PROJECTIONS, CO SEES POTENTIAL FOR SUPPLY SHORTAGE DEVELOPING IN MID-2020S, UNLESS NEW LNG PRODUCTION PROJECT COMMITMENTS MADE SOON‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: