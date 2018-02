Feb 1 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc:

* SHELL SAYS PROVED RESERVES REPLACEMENT RATIO ON AN SEC BASIS IS EXPECTED TO BE 27 PERCENT IN 2017, 78 PERCENT FOR THREE-YEAR AVERAGE

* SHELL SAYS EXPECTS 2017 TOTAL PROVED RESERVES ON AN SEC BASIS TO BE 12.2 BILLION BOE, REDUCED BY 1.4 BILLION BOE Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ron Bousso)