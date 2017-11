BRIEF-Shell Midstream Partners LP Agrees To Acquire Additional Assets From Shell

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Shell Midstream Partners Lp:

* SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P. AGREES TO ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL ASSETS FROM SHELL

* SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - DEAL FOR ‍$825 MILLION.​

* SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - ‍TERMS OF ACQUISITION WERE APPROVED BY CONFLICTS COMMITTEE OF BOARD OF GENERAL PARTNER OF SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS​

* SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - ‍SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS INTENDS TO FUND ACQUISITION WITH BORROWINGS UNDER NEW AND EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES​

* SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - ‍ ENTERED INTO A PURCHASE AND SALE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE FROM UNITS OF SHELL A 100% INTEREST IN FIVE PRODUCTS TERMINALS

* SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS - ‍ ENTERED DEAL TO ALSO ACQUIRE PARTIAL INTEREST IN TWO GULF OF MEXICO CORRIDOR PIPELINES, IN 2 STRATEGIC ONSHORE PIPELINES ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: