BRIEF-Shell Midstream Partners L.P. expectes operating income impact due to Hurricane Harvey
September 15, 2017 / 12:18 PM / a month ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Shell Midstream Partners LP

* Shell Midstream Partners L.P. Expected operating income impact due to Hurricane Harvey

* Shell Midstream Partners LP - ‍majority of impact is due to outages on Zydeco system following severe flooding along Texas Gulf Coast​

* Shell Midstream Partners- ‍Partnership expects outages, repairs related to Hurricane Harvey to have impact of about $15 mln on Q3 2017 operating income​

* Shell Midstream Partners LP - ‍on Thursday, September 14th, final segment of Zydeco was returned to service following successful testing of system​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

