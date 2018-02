BRIEF-Shell Midstream Partners Reports Public Offering And Concurrent Private Placement Of Common Units

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Shell Midstream Partners Lp:

* SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P. ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERING AND CONCURRENT PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF COMMON UNITS

* SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - ‍COMMENCEMENT OF AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF 25 MILLION COMMON UNITS REPRESENTING LIMITED PARTNER INTERESTS​

* SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS - ‍TO USE PROCEEDS FROM PUBLIC OFFERING & PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO REPAY AMOUNTS OUTSTANDING UNDER PARTNERSHIP‘S CREDIT FACILITIES​

* SHELL MIDSTREAM - WILL ALSO SELL $300 MILLION OF COMMON UNITS TO SHELL MIDSTREAM LP HOLDINGS AT SAME PRICE TO PUBLIC AS UNITS SOLD IN PUBLIC OFFERING