Jan 31 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp:

* SHELL OFFSHORE INC - ANNOUNCED LARGE DEEP-WATER DISCOVERY IN GULF OF MEXICO​

* SHELL OFFSHORE- SHELL GROUP EXPECTS GLOBAL DEEP-WATER PRODUCTION TO EXCEED 900,000 BOE PER DAY BY 2020, FROM ALREADY DISCOVERED, ESTABLISHED AREAS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: