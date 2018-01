BRIEF-Shell To Acquire 43 Pct Interest In U.S. Solar Business

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc:

* SHELL TO ACQUIRE INTEREST IN U.S. SOLAR BUSINESS

* SHELL - ‍ AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 43.83% INTEREST IN U.S. SOLAR COMPANY SILICON RANCH FROM FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY PARTNERS GROUP​

* SHELL - ‍CONSIDERATION FOR SHARES IS BETWEEN $193 AND $217 MILLION CONTINGENT ON SILICON RANCH ACHIEVING PREDETERMINED MILESTONES​

* SHELL - ‍SEPARATE AGREEMENT WITH SILICON RANCH WILL GIVE SHELL POSSIBILITY TO INCREASE ITS OWNERSHIP AFTER 2021​

* SHELL - CO'S INTEREST IN SILICON RANCH INCLUDES AN EXISTING PORTFOLIO OF ABOUT 880 MEGAWATTS OF PROJECTS IN OPERATION OR CONTRACTED​