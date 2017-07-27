FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shell willing to co-invest in Qatar expansion projects -CEO
July 27, 2017 / 9:26 AM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-Shell willing to co-invest in Qatar expansion projects -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc

* Shell CEO van Beurden says UK, France announcement on diesel, gasoline engines ban 'very welcome'

* Shell CEO van Beurden says oil consumption to peak somewhere in early 2030s

* Shell CEO van Beurden says sees new energies as material new business in medium to long-term future

* Shell CEO van Beurden says we are fulfilling all financial commitments for development of nord stream 2

* Shell CEO van Beurden says company "getting fit" for oil prices of $40/bbl

* Shell CEO van Beurden says willing to co-invest in qatar lng expansion projects, still early days Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ron Bousso)

