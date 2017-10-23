FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shenandoah Telecommunications says CFO resigning effective Nov.7​
October 23, 2017 / 12:31 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Shenandoah Telecommunications says CFO resigning effective Nov.7​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Shenandoah Telecommunications Co -

* Shenandoah Telecommunications Company announces resignation of chief financial officer Adele Skolits

* Shenandoah Telecommunications - Chief Financial Officer Adele Skolits has informed company she is resigning effective November 7​

* Shenandoah telecommunications co - ‍skolits has accepted position of Chief Financial Officer of privately-held Buckeye Broadband​

* Shenandoah Telecommunications - ‍current COO Earle Mackenzie will delay his retirement to assume responsibilities of interim CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

