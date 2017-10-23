BRIEF-Shenandoah Telecommunications says CFO resigning effective Nov.7​

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Shenandoah Telecommunications Co -
* Shenandoah Telecommunications Company announces resignation of chief financial officer Adele Skolits
* Shenandoah telecommunications co - skolits has accepted position of Chief Financial Officer of privately-held Buckeye Broadband
* Shenandoah Telecommunications - current COO Earle Mackenzie will delay his retirement to assume responsibilities of interim CFO