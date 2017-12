Dec 4 (Reuters) - Shenergy Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT HAS SOLD A COMBINED 32.3 MILLION A-SHARES IN HAITONG SECURITIES, EXPECTS TO RECORD INVESTMENT GAINS OF ABOUT 323 MILLION YUAN ($48.85 million) AFTER TAX Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2BHcTXZ Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6123 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)